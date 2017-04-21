27°
Community

Students arrive from Maheno for Fraser Is. Anzac service

21st Apr 2017 7:08 AM
An Anzac Day service will be held at the Maheno on Fraser Island on Tuesday 25 April.
An Anzac Day service will be held at the Maheno on Fraser Island on Tuesday 25 April. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GROUP of students and parents led by the school principal have arrived on the Fraser Coast from the small township of Maheno in New Zealand to pay respects.

This group has travelled to Australia to attend the unveiling of the commemorative plaque on the beach beside the wreck of the TSS Maheno on Fraser Island and the Anzac Day service on Tuesday 25 April.

The plaque will be unveiled on Sunday April 23 by His Excellency Mr Chris Seed, High Commissioner for NewZealand and two descendants of the Henry Owens of the Butchulla people.

A group of students and parents led by the school principal have arrived on the Fraser Coast from the small township of Maheno in New Zealand to pay respects.
A group of students and parents led by the school principal have arrived on the Fraser Coast from the small township of Maheno in New Zealand to pay respects. Contributed

Henry Owens of the Butchulla people was on the beach and watched the Maheno when it was washed ashore onto the beach at about 2pm on 9 July 1935.

TSS Maheno

The Maheno was owned by the Union Steamship Company of New Zealand became the NZ Hospital Ship Maheno (NZHS Hospital Ship No 1) in WW1.

The TSS Maheno, a passenger ship launched in 1905 operated regularly primarily on the cross Tasman run between Australia and New Zealand. The Maheno held the speed records for almost two decades. Following the start of WW1, the Maheno was chartered by the New Zealand government and converted to be HMNZ Hospital Ship No 1.

The first voyage of the Maheno as a hospital ship was from 7 July 1915 to 1 January 1916,arriving at Anzac (beach) on Gallipoli for the first time on 26 August 1915.

The plaque

A bronze plaque of approximately one metre square is to be placed on a plinth in the

foredune area beside the beach where the wreck of the Maheno now rests peacefully. This will be an information plaque with a combination of text and four images.

The plaque will sit on a piece of volcanic cooked sandstone that has been drawn from a quarry near Maheno in New Zealand; the rock was transported to Australia by the Royal New Zealand Air Force in January 2017.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
BREAKING: Hervey Bay Hospital evacuated, suspected gas leak

BREAKING: Hervey Bay Hospital evacuated, suspected gas leak

HERVEY Bay Hospital has been evacuated after a suspected gas leak.

What the locals have been catching on the Fraser Coast

ABOVE: Beau Knight got onto some great fish over the weekend, this bream went 38cm.

Also swimming with them are Queenfish. Both are taking metal slugs.

Fair Work to audit Fraser Coast businesses

Workplace, laptop and notepad on wooden table

Inspectors will audit time and wage records.

Have you thought about your costume for Pub Fest?

The Austin Powers girls (L) Lorrae Nicklen, Leonie Baumgart, Tracy Clark and Sharon Cameron from Maryborough at the World's Greatest Pub Fest in 2011.

Reclaim our title

Local Partners

Wide Bay mental health cases highest in Australia

The region's mood disorder rates are sitting at the highest in Australia, alongside the region's depression rates soaring in at third on the nation's ladder.

WATCH: Our young dancers learn funky routine from pro

Fraser Coast Dance Festival at the Brolga - (L) Jorja Warburton from the Gold Coast and Tahlia Edwards from Rockhampton at Jason Duff's workshop.

Performers of all ages danced in Maryborough over two big days.

What public holidays are left in 2017

HOLIDAYS: Out and about at Dicky Beach are Janine and Cooper, 3, Smith with Tamara and Harrison Polzin, 18 months.

THE Easter break is almost over but there are plenty of days off yet

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Sunrise presenter says 'yes' to partner's proposal

Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew has announced her engagement to long-time beau Neil Varcoe in an adorable post on Instagram

Former UFC champ admits she is engaged

UFC fighter Ronda Rousey.

Rousey spotted with bling on her finger

Inspiring story of refugee doctor and wounded soldier

Prof Munjed Al Muderis and Michael Swain feature in SBS documentary The Surgeon and the Soldier.

Australian Iraqi-born refugee doctor and soldier united in SBS doco.

Nimbin 'fires up' over MardiGrass

WHERE THERE'S SMOKE: Nimbin celebrates the 4:20 date in the lead up to MardiGrass.

"We thought we would get an apology ... we were right for 25 years"

Dame Julie Andrews teaches poise, grace

MY FAIR LADY: Toowoomba theatre actress Georgina Hopson is an understudy for the lead role of Eliza Doolittle in Dame Julie Andrews' My Fair Lady.

Toowoomba's Georgina Hopson takes to the stage in My Fair Lady

Megan Gale makes playful baby announcement

Megan Gale has announced she is pregnant again.

'There's a bun in my oven': Megan Gale announces she's pregnant

Classic Monkey Magic gets live action makeover

Pigsy is Josh Thomson, Monkey is Chai Hansen, Tripitaka is Luciane Buchanan and Sandy is Emilie Cocquerel in The Legend of Monkey.

ABC, Netflix and TVNZ team up to bring back Monkey Magic

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

GREAT VALUE DOESN&#39;T LAST LONG

2 Arlington Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Situated in the exclusive Dress Circle pines estate this home just oozes street appeal. With two street frontage double lock up garage under roof and huge double...

Self Sustainable Hobby Farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Very Large Dam on Property (approx. 5000 sqm x 6m deep) 3 bed home with separate 15m x 11m shed

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

Look at this Split Level Home

11 Island Outlook, River Heads 4655

House 3 1 2 Offers from...

3 Bedrooms Cathedral ceilings Large entertaining area Single garage Carport Separate small shed with toilet 817 m2 Block Short distance to boat ramp Phone for...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Submit an Offer

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $428,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Great Location - Close to TAFE and Hospitals

2/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

This solid brick 2 bedroom unit is air-conditioned for your comfort and conveniently located close to shops, hospitals and the TAFE and the new mobility track to...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

REVEALED: The Fraser Coast's booming suburbs

SOLD: Real Estate Agent Jacqueline Farag has seen a spike in homes selling on the Fraser Coast, with Urangan, Point Vernon and Maryborough tipped as hotspots.

REIQ stats are promising for Hervey Bay/Maryborough

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

DREAM HOMES: 10 properties with a million-dollar price tag

5 Lawson Street, Laguna Quays

10 properties in the Mackay region with a million-dollar price tag.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!