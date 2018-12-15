Students at special school look forward to a new trampoline

Maryborough Special School student Ryan Death on one of the school's trampolines - (L) Karen Folley (Acting Princ), Brett Hanwright (Fraser Coast Chronicle g/mgr.), Jordan Philp (Chronicle Editor) and Dale Paxton (owner Sportfirst).

Maryborough Special School student Ryan Death on one of the school's trampolines - (L) Karen Folley (Acting Princ), Brett Hanwright (Fraser Coast Chronicle g/mgr.), Jordan Philp (Chronicle Editor) and Dale Paxton (owner Sportfirst). Alistair Brightman

TEARS will be replaced with smiles at Hervey Bay Special School where students devastated by recent vandalism can look forward to a new trampoline.

This is after the Fraser Coast Chronicle joined with Sportfirst to replace one of the school's trampolines which was ripped apart in a senseless attack earlier this month.

The vandals also graffitied the school building and broke into a classroom, spray-painting the inside.

Maryborough Special School students Isaac Adidi and Kylie Jacques and (back left) Micheal Jacques, Ryan Death and Lachlan O'Brien on one of the school's trampolines with (L) Brett Hanwright (Fraser Coast Chronicle g/mgr.), Dale Paxton (owner Sportfirst), Karen Folley (Acting Princ) andJordan Philp (Chronicle Editor). Alistair Brightman

Acting principal Karen Folley said students cried when they were confronted with the damage.

Ms Folley expressed gratitude to the Chronicle and Sportfirst for the helping hand.

"After it happened, I was sad for the kids as they are the ones missing out," Ms Folley said.

"This help from the community is wonderful."

Sportfirst owner Dale Paxton said the store was always looking for ways to help out others in the community in a meaningful way.

Fraser Coast Chronicle Editor Jordan Philp said staff were quick to jump at the opportunity to help the school.

"Having to report negative stories about senseless acts of vandalism always breaks our hearts, so it's a joy we could help turn this story around," Mr Philp said.

"It's important as the local newspaper that we not only keep the community informed, but also make a positive impact on the lives of our readers across the Fraser Coast."

The destroyed trampoline was one of four recently purchased by the P & C association.

Students, including Ryan Death, had been lining up to have a turn on one of the trampolines. Fellow student Lachlan O'Brien said going on a trampoline during breaks was "100 per cent popular".

Straight jumps and star jumps were among the favourite moves.