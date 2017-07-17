Students break barriers as NAIDOC celebrations continue

WATCHING the kids throw boomerangs, Goomblar Shillingsworth knows there are no barriers the kids of the Hervey Bay Special School can overcome.

Naidoc celebrations at Hervey Bay Special School - Maddie Williams and Ethan Boyle try their hand at throwing boomerangs with some guidance from Goomblar Shillingsworth. Alistair Brightman

Students held their NAIDOC Day celebrations on Monday, participating in dancing, storytelling and art sessions with teachers.

Naidoc celebrations at Hervey Bay Special School - Lenore Kempnich with students (L) Henry Tietze-Schmidt, Izack O'Brien, Breeh Porter, Emily Fitton and Nathan Ibbeson. Alistair Brightman

Mr Shillingsworth, a Police liaison officer in Hervey Bay, said the day was about showing the kids a different experience to their normal school life.

"It's a special day for the kids, I've been involved with the school for about four years, and seeing them grow up into young men and women is great to see," Mr Shillingsworth said.

"Today is about teaching them we are who we are as Indigenous Australians... and getting them to see there are no barriers to disabilities.

"The kids get really involved in it."

CELEBRATING NAIDOC: Gina Woodman and five-year-old Breeh Porter painting handprints on totems in front of the office at Hervey Bay Special School. Alistair Brightman

NAIDOC organiser Les Raveneau said the special school kids loved the hands-on activities held on the day.

Naidoc celebrations at Hervey Bay Special School - 11 yr old Jayden Austin gets some hands on didgeridoo lessons from Les Raveneau. Alistair Brightman

"They're not exposed to all this stuff, so we like to come into schools and show them all of this," Mr Raveneau said.