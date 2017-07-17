Students break barriers as NAIDOC celebrations continue

WATCHING the kids throw boomerangs, Goomblar Shillingsworth knows there are no barriers the kids of the Hervey Bay Special School can overcome.
Students held their NAIDOC Day celebrations on Monday, participating in dancing, storytelling and art sessions with teachers.
Mr Shillingsworth, a Police liaison officer in Hervey Bay, said the day was about showing the kids a different experience to their normal school life.
"It's a special day for the kids, I've been involved with the school for about four years, and seeing them grow up into young men and women is great to see," Mr Shillingsworth said.
"Today is about teaching them we are who we are as Indigenous Australians... and getting them to see there are no barriers to disabilities.
"The kids get really involved in it."
NAIDOC organiser Les Raveneau said the special school kids loved the hands-on activities held on the day.
"They're not exposed to all this stuff, so we like to come into schools and show them all of this," Mr Raveneau said.