Students cheer for house mascot murals

HOUSE COLOURS: Aldridge High School art teacher Shanay Scarlet with art club students (from left) Luke Gray, Erin Kochel and Bryce Sheppard who painted their latest mascot mural during recess. Boni Holmes

ART CLUB students have painted life into new house mascots just in time for the sports carnival at Aldridge High School.

Mascots representing four school houses was the initiative of deputy principal Dan Lourigan.

"We wanted a bit more ownership of the houses and to develop our team spirit," he said.

They held a school-wide vote to decide on the four mascots.

Langland's Dragons named after Graeme Langlands, an Australian professional rugby league footballer from the 1950s to 1970s; the Chappell Lions named after Ian Chappell, former cricketer who played for South Australia and Australia; the Goolagong Dingos after Evonne Goolagong, Australian former world number one tennis player; and Gould Sharks after Shane Gould, Australian former competition swimmer and Olympic gold, silver and bronze medallist.

Mr Lourigan said it was art teacher Shanay Scarlet and her team of wonderful artists who created the characters.

Shanay said there were 10 students from the art club who helped with the school's latest mural.

The concepts behind the images were related to the sports people and their affiliations.

"Graeme played for the St George Dragons, Ian was a leader and caption so referred him as the king of the jungle, Evonne is an indigenous hero and we came up with a native fauna and Shane Gould was a top notch swimmer so we decided on the shark," she said.

Shanay said she found that her art club students now look at their masterpiece with pride and ownership.

"I loved hearing the students comment on what they painted with a sense of achievement."

The students have more exciting projects on the horizon including street art backdrops with immersive 3D photographic backdrops which will be used for the Aldridge Night Out and then be repurposed for fundraisers and events like Super Hero Day.

But before that Mr Lourigan has other plans.

"The next stage will be house crests," he said.

"We can now get costumes and get the students involved in house spirit."