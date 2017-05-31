Students colour lives of sick kids at Hervey Bay Hospital

BEFORE the gift of colouring books, sick children at the Hervey Bay Hospital had to rely on iPads to draw and colour-in.
But the student council from St Helens State School has changed that, donating 20 packets of pencils, rubbers and a number of colouring books to the childrens ward yesterday.
Year 5 students Arlia Akers and Jarrah Robeŕt said over $400 had been raised by the school's student council.
"It's difficult raising the money, but there are a lot of people on the council helping out,” they said.
Acting clinical director of pediatrics Dr Clever Banda said it was a "lucky day for the hospital.”
"The hospital is in very short supplies for young kids... we usually rely on community donations, so these donations are really appreciated,” Dr Banda said.