Students create beautiful mural at Kirami

VERY PROUD: Fraser Coast Anglican College students Shruti Pillai, Madison Paranihi, Aimee Humphreys, visual arts teacher Katherine Ellis, Mia Van Teijlingen and Erin Obrien with their mural. Inge Hansen

RESIDENTS at Kirami Residential Aged Care have been gifted a bright new edition to their home after Fraser Coast Anglican College art students unveiled their mural.

Six students worked on the mural over a four-week period which equated to 20 hours. Grade 9 student Shruti Pillai said they incorporated shading, block and gradient styles of painting into the mural.

"We're all very proud of (the mural),” she said.

The mural combined native Australian flowers with pelicans, which are seen regularly in the area.

Spiritual and Pastoral Care Cooperator at the residential home, Max McClelland, said the residents loved the vibrant edition.

"It shows cooperation between the college and Kirami to produce a mural like that,” he said.