28°
News

Students create beautiful mural at Kirami

VERY PROUD: Fraser Coast Anglican College students Shruti Pillai, Madison Paranihi, Aimee Humphreys, visual arts teacher Katherine Ellis, Mia Van Teijlingen and Erin Obrien with their mural.
VERY PROUD: Fraser Coast Anglican College students Shruti Pillai, Madison Paranihi, Aimee Humphreys, visual arts teacher Katherine Ellis, Mia Van Teijlingen and Erin Obrien with their mural. Inge Hansen
Inge Hansen
by

RESIDENTS at Kirami Residential Aged Care have been gifted a bright new edition to their home after Fraser Coast Anglican College art students unveiled their mural.

Six students worked on the mural over a four-week period which equated to 20 hours. Grade 9 student Shruti Pillai said they incorporated shading, block and gradient styles of painting into the mural.

"We're all very proud of (the mural),” she said.

The mural combined native Australian flowers with pelicans, which are seen regularly in the area.

Spiritual and Pastoral Care Cooperator at the residential home, Max McClelland, said the residents loved the vibrant edition.

"It shows cooperation between the college and Kirami to produce a mural like that,” he said.

The mural designed and painted by Fraser Coast Anglican College students at Kirami Residential Aged Care.
The mural designed and painted by Fraser Coast Anglican College students at Kirami Residential Aged Care. Inge Hansen

Topics:  fraser coast anglican college kirami residential aged care mural point vernon

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Ice Dragons zoom through Tech Challenge

Ice Dragons zoom through Tech Challenge

THEY may be called the Ice Dragons but they left the tracks red hot when they powered through and won this year's Primary School Pushcart competition.

Car crashes into house in Hervey Bay

Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

A car has crashed into a house at Eli Waters.

When distraction and inattention kills

Senior constable Danielle Loftus

Drivers targeted during school holidays

Plan to make Fraser Coast All Breeds Show bigger

Fraser Coast All Breeds Show Horse Coordinator Cate Puschmann on Alpine Park High Fashion at another local competition.

About 75 horse will compete at the event, to be held on October 7-8.

Local Partners