Students dress up their fundraiser for farmers

Tiaro State School's Aaron Rammell-Smith (right) Felicity Manderson with principal Rhiannon Gane, teacher's aide Peta Jamieson and students will be heading to the streets dressed as farmers asking for donations towards their Fiver for a Farmer fundraiser.

Tiaro State School's Aaron Rammell-Smith (right) Felicity Manderson with principal Rhiannon Gane, teacher's aide Peta Jamieson and students will be heading to the streets dressed as farmers asking for donations towards their Fiver for a Farmer fundraiser. boni holmes

RAIN would be "fabulous" for the farmers affected by drought according to Tiaro State School captain Jai Morrell.

But in the meantime he will join his classmates and teachers on Friday, August 24 in their first Fiver for a Farmer fundraiser.

School teacher aide Peta Jamieson said the staff got together and decided to expand on the kids dressing up.

"The students will be dressing as farmers and walking around the town of Tiaro to collect money from local businesses.

"The seniors have created collection tins for everybody.

"We contacted the businesses and everyone of them said give us a tin - everyone is on board."

Tiaro Meats and Bacon butcher Kyle Pettit is in full support of helping Tiaro State School with their Fiver for a Farmer fundraiser and will have a student-made collection tin in the shop for all donations. boni holmes

Jai said his family were building a farm out near Gundiah and had seen the effects of the drought first hand.

"Our duck pond is completely empty - all cracks through it and dry," he said.

"We have tank water from another dam, a bigger dam with no cracks and holes in it, and we pump that up to the house and also water our animals with it."

The Year 6 student said he had seen a video about the drought-striken farmers at school.

"It is really bad.

"We have to help the farmers out - without them we won't have anything."

Peta echoed her student's words.

"I have a cattle property and we are quite fortunate with a lot of underground water - we are definitely not as bad as some of these people in western Qld.

"It would be heartbreaking for them.

"I am a farmer too and we all strive to help them out - we are all in it together."

The school have advertised their event of Facebook and were asking for donations from anybody.

They will donate all the proceeds to Drought Angels.

"All that people could do to help is keep giving out money to the farmers to get water and food ... and pray for rain," Jai said.