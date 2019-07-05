Menu
Emergency services in attendance at the Bargara Beach Hotel. B Cassidy
Students evacuated in Bargara Hotel blaze

Geordi Offord
Carolyn Booth
by and
5th Jul 2019 8:25 AM | Updated: 11:41 AM
EMERGENCY crews are investigating the circumstances behind a fire at the Bargara Hotel early this morning.

At about 2.15am, fire fighters from Bundaberg and Bargara were called to the scene where it took crews two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Bargara Police Sgt Matt Steinhardt said the fire was first detected in the dining room.

"A person staying in the hotel alerted the fire and self evacuated," he said.

"They called 000 for fireys and police to attend the scene and four units from Bundaberg and Bargara worked together as a team to extinguish it by 4.40am."

 

The roof of the Bargara Beach Hotel on fire. Janette Cassidy

 

Sgt Steinhardt said the northern part of the hotel sustained significant damage.

"There's significant damage to the kitchen, dining room and pokie area, the rest of the area has sustained water and smoke damage," he said.

 

 

"We're treating this as a routine investigation, we have fire investigators coming up from Brisbane to assist.

 

The back of the Bargara Hotel. B Cassidy

"Most of the rooms were booked out in the motel, with a number of students and some teachers from Brisbane, but there were no injuries."

 

Fire and Emergency Services in attendance at the Bargara Beach Hotel. B Cassidy

No one was injured in the incident and the pub was closed at the time of the fire.

