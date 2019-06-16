Menu
Maryborough High School athletics carnival - Dale Troeth on his way to winning the 16 years high jump. Alistair Brightman
Athletics

Students fight for house glory

by Alistair Brightman
16th Jun 2019 11:53 AM
MARYBOROUGH State High School students went head-to-head in their age groups on Thursday in their athletics carnival.

At the Tinana Athletics field under cloudy condtions the four sports houses, Barton-Hyne, Glasgow-Horsburgh, Melville-Russell and Morton-Harrington, fought for sports bragging rights.

Barefoot, costumed or in sports gear nothing would stop the athletes-for-a-day taking to the grass track , concreate and sand for house glory.

Contesting a whole range of events including a whole range of skills from speed and stamina in running, strength in discuss, shot put as well as becoming airborne in long and high jump.

