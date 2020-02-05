Menu
Wet weather - students at Parke State School were happy to see the rain. Brothers Travis,12, and Mitchel,10, Macgregor can't wait to get the school's vegie garden up and running again after the summer sun fried last year's crops.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Students’ garden to bloom thanks to welcome rain

Stuart Fast
5th Feb 2020 5:40 PM
PARKE State School at Tinana has welcomed the latest heavy rainfall as it means the school’s vegetable garden can get growing again.

Teacher Steph Sillitoe said the garden was usually thriving but it was on hiatus because of the recent prolonged hot and dry weather.

The garden is run through the school’s Parke Waste Warrior Club and Ms Sillitoe said they were expecting to start the garden again next week thanks to the recent downpour.

Ms Sillitoe said students gave up their two playtimes per week to work on the garden, with jobs including watering and weeding.

The garden has previously grown beetroot, lettuce broccoli, cabbage, cucumber and herbs.

