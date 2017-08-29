Students gear up for annual technology challenge

The Urangan State High School Senior Girls, 'Urangan Dingoes', are in training for The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Brianna Vieglais takes her turn for some practice laps.

THERE are three dates on the Urangan State High School calendar Alan Whoborn is particularly excited about and they're not far away.

In just nine days, more than 1600 students from across Queensland, Victoria and NSW will come together to participate in the annual Fraser Coast Technology Challenge.

Teacher and coordinator of the senior boys team at Urangan, Mr Whoborn, said this was the 11th consecutive year the school has taken part in the event and this time, six teams were involved.

"I think we get involved year after year is because the students put themselves in team work positions where they can deal with stressful situations and work together to achieve a mutual outcome,” he said.

"That and it's also lots of fun.”

The Urangan State High School Senior Girls, 'Urangan Dingoes', are in training for The Fraser Coast Technology Challenge. Destiny Farrell takes her turn for some practice laps. Valerie Horton

Mr Whoburn said each team had eight riders who rode anywhere from half an hour to two hours at a time on a rotational basis.

He said students had been working hard to prepare for the 24 hour race. "Some of the students do sports out of school like triathlons and cycling but most of them have only ridden the trikes a couple of times,” he said.

With this year being his fifth year a part of the challenge, Mr Whoburn said he was always overwhelmed with a sense of pride at the end of each race.

"It's an emotional experience to see the students you've worked with for five years finish their last race.”

The Technology Challenge will run on September 8-10 at Maryborough State High School on Kent St.

For more information visit www.frasercoasttechnology-challenge.com.