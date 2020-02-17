Students gear up for Orientation Week at USC campus

Students join in the fun of Orientation at USC's Fraser Coast campus.

THIS week will mark a new chapter for 200 Fraser Coast students as they start university.

USC Fraser Coast will stage a range of academic and social Orientation activities to ease the transition to university for the students – a mix of recent school leavers and those opting to upgrade their skills and academic qualifications or embark on new career paths.

USC Pro Vice-Chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said starting university could be both an exciting and nervous time and encouraged the first-year students to join Orientation, ahead of the official start of Semester 1 on February 24.

“It’s a chance to meet soon-to-be lecturers and tutors, get help deciphering timetables and subject selection and find out essential information about study programs before the semester starts,” Professor Scott said.

“It is also a valuable opportunity to learn about the services and support that USC offers to help students make the most of their degree.”

The highlight of the week is Orientation Day tomorrow, which includes program information sessions, campus tours and workshops on learning technology systems and library services.

Live music and a free lunch are the less serious side of the day, along with a campus market filled with information stalls to help students navigate their way through the various aspects of university life.

“This is the time to meet other students and discover the sporting, social and cultural groups to connect with on campus,” Professor Scott said.

Stallholders include USC Sport, USC Student Guild, peer mental health support group Active Minds, Lifeline, youth support providers Red Frogs and Fraser Coast Tourism and Events.

A series of academic and study skills workshops today, Wednesday and Thursday are an important part of USC’s Orientation program, covering areas such as learning strategies, academic writing, referencing and research.

“The workshops include simple study methods as well as academic fundamentals that can really help students enhance their learning, improve their skills and get the most out of their tertiary studies,” Professor Scott said.

There is still time to apply to study a range of programs at USC Fraser Coast in Semester 1, including degrees in Commerce, Education, Animal Ecology, Environmental Science, Social Work, and Tourism, Leisure and Event Management.

For details go to www.usc.edu.au/learn