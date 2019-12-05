Students get hands on to market M’boro murals

Maryborough Mural Project co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie, USC Marketing students Charlotte Russell, Bethy Welsh and Katie Allan, Maryborough Mural Project co-founder Deborah Hannam and committee member Chris Darvell, and USC Lecturer in Marketing Dr Shahab Pourfakhimi.

MARYBOROUGH’S newest, most colourful attraction is getting help from some budding marketing gurus.

Students from USC Fraser Coast’s marketing program will help promote the Maryborough mural trail.

The series of murals winds through the city’s heritage buildings and streetscapes.

Project co-founders Elizabeth Lowrie and Deborah Hannam said the students would help develop ideas to promote the mural trail online.

Ms Lowrie said it would be a more formal, strategic approach to marketing the project.

“We are trying to build a sizeable tourism asset for the city of Maryborough,” Ms Lowrie said.

“Currently we are working on our 37th mural, so we believe it is time to change the emphasis for the project to publicising what we’ve created.

“Until now, the group has been using the power of referral from an informal network of visitors, family and friends to publicise the trail.”

USC Lecturer in Tourism, Leisure and Event Management Dr Shahab Pourfakhimi said the partnership was a chance for students to get some hands on marketing experience.

“It is a chance to apply their theoretical knowledge and creativity to come up with strategies to help the committee achieve its goal of using art to revitalise the city centre and promote Maryborough as a tourism destination,” Dr Pourfakhimi said.

Five USC Bachelor of Marketing (Tourism, Leisure and Event Management) students – Charlotte Russell, Katie Allan, Bethy Welsh, Olivia Hay and Louise Ould – have volunteered for the project.

“It is exciting to have this opportunity to work together to implement what we are learning in our studies to help the community,” Bethy said.