Fraser Coast students getting a head start thanks to uni

FUTURE: Aspiring Hervey Bay journalist Liam Bland believes starting a degree while still in high school helped him write his way to early success when he began full-time university.

FUTURE: Aspiring Hervey Bay journalist Liam Bland believes starting a degree while still in high school helped him write his way to early success when he began full-time university. Contributed

HERVEY Bay's Liam Bland had already started his university degree before he'd even left high school.

The aspiring journalist started attending lectures and tutorials at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus in Year 12 to help him transition into the next stage of study.

The initiative is known as the Headstart program and Liam is set to share his experience with high school students and parents on March 21 at the university campus.

The Headstart program allows students to complete USC subjects while in Year 11 and 12, gain credit towards their Queensland Certificate of Education and work towards a university degree at the same time.

Liam said his time in the program helped improve his school results.

"Studying a university-level subject at school taught me new academic skills and gave me access to extra study resources and support which definitely improved the quality of my Year 12 work," he said.

"It was also a great opportunity to try out a future career or study a subject that is not offered at school.

"During my first few weeks of university at USC's Sunshine Coast campus, I felt much more confident, and knowing how to write and reference tertiary-level assessments was a great advantage."

Having already gained credit for one USC subject while at school, Liam said Headstart also gave him the opportunity to reduce his study load in his first year of university.

The information session will start at 4.30pm and will continue until 6pm, with practical advice for Year 10, 11 and 12 students interested in studying on campus on the Fraser Coast and gaining a taste of university life while still at school.

There will also be tips and advice for parents on how they can best support their child through Headstart and the challenges of senior schooling.

To register for the Headstart information session, head to www.usc.edu.au/headstart.