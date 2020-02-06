School in lockdown, students injured after stabbing

TWO students have been injured, including one seriously, following a reported stabbing at an Ipswich school.

Police were called to Rosewood State High School about 11.30am Thursday, following reports of an altercation involving three students, two of which had sustained injuries.

The school was placed into lockdown as paramedics assessed both patients, one of whom suffered serious chest injuries and was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Concerned parents claim they've been told nothing by the school and a crowd is growing outside the school gates.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the second patient was assessed but did not require further treatment for a reported hand injury.

Police are on scene and are speaking to one of the students allegedly involved.

It is understood one of the students stabbed the other two following an argument.

Police were speaking with the accused.

The ages of the trio and the weapon used have not yet been released.

Mother Paris Grainger told The Courier-Mail she was on her way to the school to seek answers after receiving a text from her son informing her what happened.

"The school has told us nothing," she said.

"I found out via the QT (Queensland Times) on Facebook.

"Then I found out they are in lockdown from my son via text message.

"I'm on my way there now.

"(My son) doesn't know what happened didn't see anything just was in class and school called lockdown."

Ms Grainger said she was feeling "wild" about the school not informing parents.

"Between the stepmum and I, we can't believe that we haven't been informed.

"To hear it from the media first is incredibly wrong."

Comment was being sought from Education Queensland.

A child who attends the school said he witnessed one of the children involved "running down the back" of the school.

"Someone got stabbed idk what's happening," he wrote in a text.

"All I saw was a kid running down the back. We r in lockdown now tho."

Another mother, Kirsty Hellmech, said she found out about the stabbing via a Facebook group.

"The school hasn't told us anything," she said.

"Someone posted a post in our local rosewood page saying the school was in lock down because someone was stabbed.

"I jumped on my phone and attempted to contact my kids (I have 4 that go there) one didn't answer, because his phone would be locked away in the new pouches.

"One did answer and confirmed that there had been someone stabbed and that he (my son) was in lockdown in the school."