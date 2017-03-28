Students learn about inclusion through Spirit Week

AN INDEPENDENT school in Hervey Bay has spent the last week participating in events to boost self-confidence of its students.

Carinity Education - Glendyne ran its first ever' Spirit Week.

Inclusivity was the theme, selected to increase emotional support of students, parents, school staff and the local community.

The school looked at equity, diversity, tolerance, unity and pride.

Each day had on an activity to assist the students in learning about those topics to encourage the students to embrace one another's uniqueness, and to help increase their self-confidence.

They included a Superhero Day, a Crazy Hair Day, a Say NO to Bullying Day, a Team Day and a School Pride Day.