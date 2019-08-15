Students on board with row club trial

OAR-SOME EFFORT: Maryborough State High School's mixed quad crews ready to get on the Mary River to compete in the Hyne Timber Bridge to Bridge Time Trial.

OAR-SOME EFFORT: Maryborough State High School's mixed quad crews ready to get on the Mary River to compete in the Hyne Timber Bridge to Bridge Time Trial. contributed

GETTING back to their traditional roots, Maryborough State High principal Simon Done has orchestrated a partnership with the Wide Bay Rowing Club.

He said the school started a rowing program last year after an absence of 25 years on the water.

"Maryborough High has had quite an extensive rowing program dating right back to the 1920s," Mr Done said.

He said it was part of the processes to bring back at lot of the traditions of the school.

Twleve months after approaching the Wide Bay Rowing Club about a partnership to renew rowing at the school, they have completed three regattas and received a bronze medal.

"It was a good testament for the hard work the kids have put in over the last 12 months."

At the weekend two mixed quad crews from the school competed in the Hyne Timber sponsored Bridge to Bridge race.

Mr Done said the race was a time trial and had not been done in many years in Maryborough.

It is a 13.6 kilometre race from the Granville Bridge to the Lamington Bridge and back again.

He said in the lead up to the race the crews were completing that distance.

Maryborough High has their own land based rowing machines where students train periodically at school.

"The rowing club has been fantastic in training kids the right way to row.

"It is not just about how far you can pull and how far you can get it is about getting that technique right.

"There is a right way to row that minimises strain on the body."

He said crews needed to be all moving synchronised at the same time.

"Interestingly enough a vast majority of our rowers are music students and, like an orchestra, need to work perfectly in time and perfectly in balance."

Mr Done is very excited to reinvigorate the sport in the school and have more rowers coming through the ranks for next year.

"We have got eight students coming in and only two Year 12's leaving so next year we will have a squad of about 20 rowers.

"It is a great sport - really peaceful on the water," he said.