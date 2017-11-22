Students on tour with Queensland Rail

ALL ABOARD: Maryborough State High School students attended the AusRail Plus 2017 Conference and Exhibition this week.

ALL ABOARD: Maryborough State High School students attended the AusRail Plus 2017 Conference and Exhibition this week. Contributed

MARYBOROUGH's young aspiring railway workers had a taste of the industry this week when they attended a conference to celebrate Rail Careers Week.

Queensland Rail organised for a group of Maryborough State High School students to participate in the AusRail Plus 2017 Conference and Exhibition in Brisbane.

Four teachers and 20 students travelled from Maryborough to Brisbane on the Tilt Train to attend the conference which featured more than 450 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry products and services and 5000 rail industry representatives from around the world.

<<READ MORE LOCAL EDUCATION RELATED STORIES HERE>>

Chief Executive Officer Nick Easy said Queensland Rail was proud to host its guests and hoped it would spark an interest in a career in rail.

"The students then took a special, behind-the-scenes tour of Queensland Rail's state-of-the-art 'Rail Management Centre' at Bowen Hills, which is the engine room of our South East Queensland operations," he said.

"There, they say first-hand how different teams in Queensland Rail work together to keep our trains running safely and on time - from train controllers, to network maintenance, security intelligence personnel and social media, customer service and communications teams."

Considering Maryborough's rich history in railways, Mr Easy said the excursion was a fitting way to showcase the industry's careers of tomorrow.

"Maryborough has been the home of generations of railway workers, dating all the way back to 1873 when the first train built in Queensland, the 'Mary Ann', rolled off the production line at John Walkers Foundry," he said.

"Today, Downer EDI's Maryborough workshop, formerly John Walkers Foundry, continues to play a key role in the maintenance and upgrade of Queensland Rail's train fleet."