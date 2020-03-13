Menu
Toogoom residents Sandra Halls and grandson Marcus are happy with the new bus service to the area. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

Students safe with new bus route

Stuart Fast
13th Mar 2020 5:45 PM
OVERCROWDING problems on school buses in Hervey Bay have been successfully addressed through collaborative efforts of the State Government and Wide Bay Transit.

The news is music to Sandra Hall’s ears. The Toogoom resident has long campaigned for additional buses to the area, citing the dangers students faced while standing in a bus travelling at high speeds.

A new bus service will be introduced on March 23 with two buses servicing the route, to give students more seats.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders was part of the effort as he was able to discuss the issue with Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey, TransLink and Wide Bay Transit.

“This solution is win-win for the school and community,” Mr Saunders said.

fraser coast toogoom wide bay transit
Fraser Coast Chronicle

