Students step up for Special School triathlon

COMPETITORS: Maryborough Special School students Charlotte (14), Jordan (17) and Rachael (16) from the school's triathlon team, which will compete in the Noosa Special Triathlon on Saturday. Blake Antrobus

WHEN it comes to triathlons, Charlotte, Jordan and Rachael know they're up to the challenge.

The Maryborough Special School students are just three of a team of nine from the school that will compete in the Tingirana Noosa Special Triathlon this weekend.

The event attracts hundreds of kids with special needs from across the state to compete in a 100m swim, 3km bike ride and a 500m run.

Triathlon coach Deb Campbell said it had become a tradition for students to compete in the event.

"They're so excited to be going off, some have done about five triathlons at the start of this year,” Campbell said.

"The students on this team have at some point completed at least one triathlon beforehand.

"We're very lucky the school supports this and enables us to do it.”

The Maryborough Special School triathlon team. Blake Antrobus

The team will go down three days ahead of the event for fitness training sessions before competing at Chaplin Park.

Students from the school previously competed in the Mooloolaba Special Triathlon in March this year.

But Campbell said the upcoming Noosa event had grown from being a small triathlon to a "major event” for kids with special needs.

"We often have the likes of Dawn Fraser and many other sporting celebrities come along and cheer the students along to the finish line,” she said.

"Our event is a participating event, they all get a medal at the end, but we have a number of students who forge to the front and end up taking out the event.

"It's hugely important for the students, especially with the healthy lifestyles that are promoted at the schools.”

The Tingirana Noosa Special Triathlon will be held on Saturday from 6.30am.