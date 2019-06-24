Students' study lessons in career aspiration

PROSPECTIVE university students considered their study options during an open day at University of the Sunshine Coast Fraser Coast campus yesterday.

USC academics provided advice about programs and courses, while student support staff provided information on applying for university, scholarships and financial support.

USC pro vice-chancellor Professor Joanne Scott said the open day was an opportunity for people to take a step towards achieving their ambition.

Prof Scott said the day brought entire families to the campus who were thinking about what they might like to study.

Ken Greenwood, Bill Braz, Sam Stacey and Phil Crane. Cody Fox

"I think everyone has been really struck by the great community at USC Fraser Coast,” she said.

"If you are a student here, then you know the lecturers, tutors, librarians and student services staff.

"It's wider than that as well though, in terms of we have a really great collaboration between our broader community on the Fraser Coast.

"I see the generosity of our local schools and health services who provide placements for our students and it just has a really good feel to it.”

Sharon and Zarley Mitchell exploring the options at the USC Fraser Coast Open Day. Cody Fox

She said USC was proud of its graduates and staff ensured they stayed in contact with their students.

"Very often we have graduates who are in their chosen career who will then supervise the students who are coming through and provide that support.

"One of the things we know about students who study at regional universities is they are much more likely to stay in the region than if they study at a major metropolitan centre.”