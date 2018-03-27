Students teachers work together celebrating multiculturalism

A HARMONIOUS partnership was the message reflected at Riverside Christian College.

It was the first time Riverside incorporated junior, middle and senior college all together in a full day of activities, displays and concert.

Desiree McChan, Japanese teacher Peter Ball and Vicki Barrett, who does all the Fiji mission trips, joined together to create a committee.

"We organised an expo for the kids to do passports and activities from a number of countries, from Italian, New Zealand to Japanese, Fijian, all the different cultures and indigenous Dreamtime stories," Ms McChan

said.

"We also invited the VIPs from the community to our concert where we talked about our Taiko drums from Japan, we showed our Normanton mission trips to the indigenous community and our Fijian mission trip.

"At the concert we revealed our Japanese painting and our painting by the Normanton community and had the whole junior college standing up to sing We Are One at the end of the ceremony

"It was quite a beautiful ceremony."

students and teachers working in harmony: Riverside students celebrate multiculturalism

Ms McChan said this year they decided to go big.

"We have had origami making, calligraphy Japanese making, making for Italy, international sports from nine different countries, suitcase memories, migrants' stories from Australia, as well as Fijian basket weaving and Dreamtime stories," she said.

"This has been a greatevent because it allowsa partnership with allthe teachers - we all didour little bit to learn alot- so the light work made it a fantastic day forall.

"The fact that the middle college children ran the stalls means that the connection between them and the juniors was a great partnership and the seniors received time off because of exams but assisted by running the assembly at the end of the day."

Mandy Wait with parent Yuki Hirayama (left) and visitor Yumi Guilfoyle (right) draw pupils' names in the traditional method . Boni Holmes

Jeremy Koroi, Vicki Barrett . Boni Holmes

Isabella MacKay and Charlotte Jones . Boni Holmes