Students to get a taste of the Land of the Rising Sun

HEADING EAST: Riverside Christian College students Maddison Harris, 13, and Kynan Fabriek, 12, are among the 19 students heading off on a school-organised trip of Japan. The students will visit six cities and spend time with kids at Fukushima Seikei High School.

HEADING EAST: Riverside Christian College students Maddison Harris, 13, and Kynan Fabriek, 12, are among the 19 students heading off on a school-organised trip of Japan. The students will visit six cities and spend time with kids at Fukushima Seikei High School. Blake Antrobus

BY NEXT Monday, Kynan Fabriek and Maddison Harris will be taking in the breathtaking sights of Tokyo's cherry blossom trees in full bloom.

Aside from being their first visit to the Land of the Rising Sun, it will also be the first time Riverside Christian College will be paying a visit to the country in their school history.

About 19 students, five parents and six teachers from the college will take part in the tour, which leaves Sunday.

During the two week tour, the students will be immersing themselves in Japanese culture, visiting six cities ranging from Tokyo to Fukushima.

The tour will also connect with students at Fukushima Seikei High School in the country's northern precinct, participating in classes and using their language skills to engage with the other schoolkids.

It's an exciting opportunity for both Kynan and Maddison, who are both keen to see how different life in Japan is compared to Australia.

"I'm excited to see the different side of nature, like the trees,” Maddison said.

"We only have a trees that are suited to the heat here in Australia... I'm definitely excited for the cherry blossoms.”

Riverside Christian College teacher Mandy Wait said the trip would give the kids a new experience of what student life is like on the other side of the world.

"Fukushima suffered a lot over the years from the tsunami, I'm hoping to help our students realise how lucky we are in Australia,” Ms Wait said.

"We're so excited for everything on the trip.”

The students will also present a gift of pure Australian honey to give to the Fukushima students.