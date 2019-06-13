Students to shut down CBD with Adani protest

Uni Students for Climate Justice and the Movement Against Destruction have promised to shut down Brisbane’s CBD with a protest against the approval of the Adani Mine. (AAP Image/Darren England)

STUDENTS have threatened to shut down the centre of Brisbane in protest at the State Government's approval of the Adani Coal Mine.

Just hours after the project was given the green light, Uni Students for Climate Justice and Movement Against Destruction unveiled plans to stage a mass rally in the Brisbane CBD during afternoon peak hour next Friday, June 21.

The 5pm rally will disrupt peak hour traffic as protestors march from Brisbane Square, across Victoria Bridge to the ABC headquarters, where they will demand a live cross to the demonstration by the public broadcaster to "show the people's response" to Adani's approvals.

Uni Students for Climate Justice organiser Catherine Robertson, said the decision to approve the Adani coal mine's groundwater plan was an "absolute disgrace".

"It will spell the end of the Galilee Basin and cause irrevocable destruction to million year old ecosystems," she said.

"We will not stand idly by whilst the government makes decisions that are hurtling us toward a point of no return on the environmental crisis.

"This approval does not mean the vast majority of us who disapprove of the mine are going to give up on stopping Adani, our movement is only going to grow and intensify.

"The scientific community has very clearly told us with the IPCC report that we cannot afford any new coal projects, that we are already on the brink of facing societal collapse if we do not act seriously on climate change."

THE CITY ROARS CLIMATE RALLY



A representative of co-hosting group, Movement Against Destruction, said the government and the Adani Group had put a great effort into marketing the Adani coal mine as beneficial for the Australian people.

"But the Australian people are not fooled. The Adani mine is not being built for the Australian people, it is being built to put money into the pockets of people who already have enough money in their pockets.

"The kicker is that it will poison our water, our land and us while it does."