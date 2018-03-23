Students to switch off for Earth Hour

SAVING THE WORLD: Ramnik Singh and Levi Matthews will turn their lights off for one hour tonight, as part of Earth Hour.

SAVING THE WORLD: Ramnik Singh and Levi Matthews will turn their lights off for one hour tonight, as part of Earth Hour. Annie Perets

ASPIRING doctors Ramnik Singh and Levi Matthews will join millions of people around the world on Saturday in turning off their lights at home for one hour.

Earth Hour, now in its 11th year, will start at 8.30pm with many houses across the Fraser Coast expected to take part in the tradition.

"Some people may think turning lights off for one hour is trivial, but it's about making a stance to say we can help the environment,” Ramnik said.

"It's a really easy way to be part of something bigger than yourself.”

The Urangan State High School Year 12 students, both who have younger siblings, predict they will spend the hour hanging with their families.

"It's a chance to reconnect with family,” Ramnik said.

"They'll be happy to get to actually see us.”

Launched in Australia in 2007, one in four Aussies take part in Earth Hour every year, joining millions of other participants from more than 180 countries.

Humans use more than $2 billion of energy an hour, but switching off for 60 minutes is a chance to bring the figure down even if it is for a little bit.

For more information or to sign up yourself, go to earthhour.org.au.