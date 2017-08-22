Students to tackle Technology Challenge

Technology Challenge - Maryborough High School year 9 "Wild Hogs" - driver Kynan Watson with (L) Eli Harold, Matthew Souvlis, Darcy Schofield, Ryan Ward, Reuben Humbert, Harrison Browning and Bailey Eckert and their Trisled vehicle.

IT'S full steam ahead for participants of the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge as they gear up for another year of racing.

In as little as two weeks, more than 140 entrants from schools across Queensland will journey to Maryborough for the annual event.

President of the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce, Lance Stone, said the event didn't just attract attention from Australia but internationally too.

"We've had interest from international areas such as Fiji and Vanuatu,” he said.

"It's run for three years now and it's grown in prominence and in size and that's a testament to the hard work of those involved.”

Mr Stone said the event highlighted the determination of school communities.

"This is the epitome of school spirit and team work,” he said.

"It promotes healthy lifestyles by getting the students active it's something students aspire to be a part of as well as the associated support works.”

Principal of Maryborough State High School, Simon Done, said the students were looking forward to another great year of the Tech Challenge.

"One of the key things we pride ourselves on at Maryborough High School is our use of science, technology and maths,” he said.

"To be able to run a tech challenge and a state wide even in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce is wonderful.”

It won't be long before competitors start preparing for next year's challenge with training set to commence in January.

The Technology Challenge will run from September 8-10 at Maryborough State High School on Kent Street.

For more information visit www.frasercoasttechnology challenge.com.