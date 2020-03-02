Students urged to put their hands up for inaugural spelling bee

THE Fraser Coast’s federal politicians are urging the region’s schoolchildren to put their hands up for the first Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee.

The Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee is a nationwide competition for students in years 3 to 8 that promotes reading and literacy. Both Wide Bay MP Llew O’Brien and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt encouraged kids to get involved.

“Literacy and numeracy skills should be the cornerstone of every student’s education,” Mr Pitt said.

“The Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee is a great initiative to help improve spelling, and that helps improve reading which helps improves learning.

“We need to encourage our young Australians to be avid readers so they become curious, creative and informed citizens.

“I visit schools in Hinkler regularly and I see first-hand the benefits to our students of strong literacy skills.

“I’m sure our local students are among the best spellers in the country.” The school round of the competition will be held from March 16 to 26.

The online competition will be conducted in classrooms with three reading levels for years 3-4 (green category), years 5-6 (orange category) and years 7-8 (red category). Entrants are required to answer 30 spelling words per round.

Entrants who have the most accurate spelling in the fastest time will progress to state/territory finals in April and then national finals in May.

Registrations are open now for the Prime Minister’s Spelling Bee and will close on March 15.

For more information or to register visit https://www.kidsnews.com.au/spelling-bee.