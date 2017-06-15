Students use downtime to learn new skills at USC

Education student Brittany Soames, (centre) with Urangan State High School students Lilly Odgers and Dominick Clancy at a STEM class at USC's Fraser Coast campus.

TWELVE young students have foregone downtime after school to take part in weekly classes in computer coding and circuitry challenges at the University of the Sunshine Coast's Fraser Coast campus.

The Years 7, 8 and 9 students from Urangan State High School's Academic and Cultural Excellence program are being mentored through the tricky mental tasks by USC Bachelor of Primary Education students.

The students use codes and circuits to create different instruments controlled by sensors and signals, including interactive traffic lights.

USC lecturer in education David Martin said the six-week program was developed between the university and Urangan State High School to develop the students' skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

"The focus of these classes is hands-on learning and bringing innovation to the classroom,” Dr Martin said.

"The high school students get to challenge themselves by taking part in an interactive learning journey involving raw computer programming and an open-source electronics platform.”