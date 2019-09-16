STUDENTS v TEACHERS: Coast school ratios revealed

THE number of students per teacher at schools across the region has been revealed.

The figures stem from an analysis of national data from the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority.

All Fraser Coast schools fell well below 20 students per teacher last year and returned better results than several other regions of similar size including Bundaberg where the most number of students per teacher was 20.8 and Mackay, 19.7

The data shows that in 2018, in the Fraser Coast region, there were more students per teacher at Star of the Sea Catholic School than any other school.

According to the data, the most up to date on all state and private schools nationally, Star of the Sea Catholic School had 17.4 students for every teacher.

While this was the highest in the area, it was still only just above the Queensland Catholic Schools average of 16.4.

Student-teacher ratios do not take into account teacher aides or non-teaching staff at schools, only the full-time equivalent teachers.

The Chronicle understands there are several roles which fit into the former at Star of the Sea.

The second highest student-teacher ratios were at Parke State School where there was an average of 17.2 students for every teacher at the school.

At Albert State School there were 16.8 students for every teacher.

In contrast, at smaller schools, there one teacher for every 3.9 students at Hervey Bay Special School, the region's lowest ratio of students per teacher.

The second lowest ratio was at Maryborough Special School where there were 4.3 students per teacher.

Tiaro State School had 9.2 students per teacher.

The high school with the best student to teach ratios was St Mary's College with 10.5 students per teacher.

Phil McGahan, senior schooling and pathways leader, said students were more engaged if the ratio was lower.

"There is more support for the kids - differentiation can be used in the classroom

"We have students at the college who do require additional support.

"We support students to get work experience.

"So students who don't know what they want to do after school we outsource work opportunities for them and that often leads to traineeships or apprenticeships down the road

Every student is catered for - so those students more inclined to academic studies they have got that university pathway with Headstart.

"We have other schools come to the college to work on cert III childcare course, and information, digital media and technology courses.

"In a small regional area all the schools need to work together because we can't offer everything for every student. We have the trade training centre at Maryborough High - our students access that.

"It is about working together."

According to ACARA the national student-teacher ratio was 13.5 students for every teacher.

Across the country independent private schools had the lowest student to teacher ratios with 11.7 students to every teacher.

Government schools had an average of 13.8 students for every teacher while Catholic schools had an average of 14 students for every teacher.

Students v Teachers

Most crowded

Star of the Sea Catholic School: 17.4 students per teacher

Parke State School: 17.2 students per teacher

Albert State School: 16.8 students per teacher

Bauple State School: 16.4 students per teacher

Riverside Christian College: 16.2 students per teacher

St Mary's Primary School: 15.9 students per teacher

Yarrilee State School: 15.9 students per teacher

Howard State School: 15.4 students per teacher

Sandy Strait State School: 15.4 students per teacher

Mungar State School: 15.3 students per teacher

Least crowded

Hervey Bay Special School: 3.9 students per teacher

Maryborough Special School: 4.3 students per teacher

Biggenden State School: 8.0 students per teacher

Tiaro State School: 9.2 students per teacher

St Mary's College: 10.5 students per teacher

Maryborough State High School: 11.2 students per teacher

Granville State School: 11.6 students per teacher

Gundiah State School: 11.7 students per teacher

Brooweena State School: 11.7 students per teacher

Aldridge State High School: 11.8 students per teacher