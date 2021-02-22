Study finds thousands in Bay leaving hearing loss untreated

MORE than 6300, or 20 per cent of Hervey Bay's residents, aged 40 and over have experienced some hearing loss in the last three years, new research has found.

Of those Hervey Bay residents aged over 40, 3513 individuals chose to leave their hearing loss untreated despite help being available to them.

Specsavers Hervey Bay Pialba Audiology Professional Chris Abuto said there was a perception hearing loss was only experienced by the elderly but the research shows it was also affecting generations before, with a large portion of those being aged in their 40s and 50s.

"We know that on average, it takes Australians seven to 10 years to acknowledge they have hearing loss before taking action so we are encouraging Hervey Bay Pialba locals to be vigilant about hearing checks to make sure they receive the support they need, when they need it," Mr Abuto said.

"When it comes to hearing health, prevention is best so watch out for signs of hearing loss because some conditions are better treated when diagnosed early so you cannot only avoid the physical problem but also the emotional toll that comes with it.

"Poor hearing can push people to withdraw from social scenarios or even cause severe stress as they find it hard to communicate with others."

Other statistics uncovered reveal:

• Of men aged 40 and over, nearly a quarter (24 per cent) have had some hearing loss in the last three years compared to women of the same age at 15 per cent.

• 56 per cent of Australians over the age of 40 have not had their hearing checked in the last three years

"If you are concerned about your hearing, ask yourself whether you increase the TV volume louder than is comfortable for others or perhaps you regularly ask people to repeat themselves?," Mr Abuto said.

"You may avoid noisy places because of your hearing or have difficulty following conversations?

"If you've answered yes, schedule your free 15 minute hearing check with your local Specsavers audiology professional.

"If you know someone who you think may be hard of hearing or you are worried about your own hearing loss, book a free 15 minute hearing check with a local audiology professional at Specsavers by visiting www.specsavers.com.au/hearing."