Vow And Declare (left) stormed home to finish second to Mer De Glace in the Caulfield Cup. Picture: Getty Images
‘Stuff the Cup’: Toowoomba bar hosts anti-racing event

Tom Gillespie
24th Oct 2019 9:12 AM
A POPULAR Toowoomba bar has organised an anti-Melbourne Cup event on the same day as the famous race, raising money for a horse rescue charity.

Top-rated venue Bar Wunder on Ruthven St launched the details for "Stuff The Cup" on November 5, saying it was not supporting "animal cruelty".

The event is the latest in a growing anti-horse racing movement across the country, which came to a head following an ABC investigation into the deaths of retired animals this month.

"It won't come as any surprise that we're not subscribers to the barbaric event that is Melbourne Cup," the event on Facebook said.

"Horses should be revered and not exploited for monetary gain. We've therefore chosen the day to honour these precious creatures.

"From midday till 9pm, we'll be donating $1 from every sale to Horse Rescue Australia.

Bar Wunder due to open in Ruthven St, Toowoomba.
Bar Wunder due to open in Ruthven St, Toowoomba.

We'll also have some great food and drink deals to thank you for supporting us and our stance. Details of these to follow.

"If you like getting dossied up in fascinators and other fancy gear, please feel free to express yourself. It won't be wasted on us."

The event has earned plenty of admirers online, with many praising the bar's stance.

"I'm so happy you'll be doing this. I'm taking annual leave so I don't have to be at work and deal with the bollocks. Now I'll have something fun to do on my day off," Carly Middap wrote.

"Just love you guys more and more. The horses do too," Jacqui Watts added.

Bar Wunder was launched last year as a pet-friendly bar, sporting a massive wall of photos featuring visiting dogs.

For more details, head to the Facebook event.

Toowoomba Chronicle

