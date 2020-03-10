Menu
The Heiresses is a moving, atmospheric and wry film about elites fallen on hard times.
The Heiresses is a moving, atmospheric and wry film about elites fallen on hard times.
Stunning foreign film to be screened in M'boro

by Nancy Bates
10th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
A Spanish language film from Paraguay screens on Wednesday night at the Brolga Theatre for Fraser Coast movie buffs.

Numbers have been steadily growing towards 100 at the monthly foreign films - usually subtitled and followed by wine and cheese - shown by the Maryborough Regional Arts Council Cinema Club.

President Keith Prideaux said the club had scored some highly acclaimed films for 2020, including the Oscar best movie winner Parasite, made in Korea and to be shown in at the Brolga in April.

The Heiresses screening in the Federation Room on Wednesday at 6.30pm tells the story of two wealthy women who fall into hard times and need to sell off their possessions. 

Men are almost entirely absent from the movie, making it, according to some commentators, a critique of the still patriarchal society of Paraguay.

The film earned five stars from most critics and 4.5 from David Stratton.

Entry is $10 for members and $12 for non-members.

