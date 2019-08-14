Menu
A historical photo of Elisnore, the grand two-storey home on Gayndah Rd, Maryborough.
STUNNING: Historical M'boro home's incredible transformation

Carlie Walker
14th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
ONE of Maryborough's oldest homes has sold after just four days on the market.

Built in the mid-1870s by Charles Dodson, one of the early owners of the historical home was Marcus Boge and his wife.

The Boges had a long history in Maryborough.

Hans Boge, aged 20, came to Australia aboard the Beausite with his sister.

His brother Marcus came out on the Humboldt at the age of 19 in 1870 with their mother.

Hans learnt his trade as a boot maker with Boss and Penny in the 1870s, later partnering with his brother Marcus in the boot trade, forming Boge Bros, making men's boots, in 1891.

Marcus' early time in the colony was devoted to farming on the Mary River where he owned a property called the Aurora Plantation near Owanyilla, growing sugar cane.

Marcus and his wife Anthilde Maria Christina later moved into Elisnore.

The house was on the market for $485,000, but it is not known how much it sold for.

The home was sold by Maryborough real estate agent Tom Hagan from PRD Nationwide, who said he had been overwhelmed by the number of people interested in the home, which has been extensively renovated.

He said the idea of owning a slice of history attracted people to older homes.

"I think it's just the authenticity and the originality of them," he said.

To see more photos, click here.

