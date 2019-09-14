STUNNING HOMES: Luxury listings on the Fraser Coast

Menu
STUNNING: This home at 16 Palm Wy at Dundowran Beach offers the ultimate private lifestyle for a $1,290,000 price tag. The five-bedroom three-bathroom home on 5746sq m has a choice of entertaining areas including a media room, large rumpus room with a bar and formal lounge and dining rooms. - Shaun Edward, Ray Edward Real Estate

News

THE sale of basic brick homes in city markets has long given cashed-up interstate investors the chance to buy big on the Fraser Coast.

But now locals are increasingly in the luxury listing mix, according to a local real estate expert.

Real Estate Institute of Queensland Fraser Coast chair Damian Raxach said top-end buyers were coming locally as well as from inter/intra state.

"This is definitely a new phenomenon," Mr Raxach said.

"The interstate buyers are definitely active and finding a lot of value in our region where a proper luxury home goes for the same as the median price in their home town."

While there are still some properties above the million-dollar mark, agents like PRDnationwide Maryborough's Tom Hagan said you could still get luxury river-front properties for under $600,000.

The Chronicle has compiled a list of luxury homes available in the Fraser Coast as part of our Spring Selling series.

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle