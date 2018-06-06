STUNNING: M'boro's newest mural shares tale of two sisters

Dan Krause from Street Art Concepts in Brisbane has painted the latest Maryborough Mural Project creation.

IT'S a stunning mural that has a fascinating historical tale behind it.

The Maryborough Mural Project's latest creation is located on the side of Beemart on the corner of Richmond and Ellena Sts.

The mural was painted by Dan Krause of Street Art Concepts in Brisbane and paus homage to the city's Dong sisters.

The Dong Sisters loyally served Maryborough shoppers for many years and were one of Maryborough's earliest families of Chinese origin.

Their father, Joe Dong, was born in Canton, China in 1849 and came to Australia in the 1870s in search of gold.

Soon after, his wife joined him.

They were able to purchase some land on the flats in Granville the couple grew vegetables for the markets in the town.

The business thrived and five children were born at Granville.

But the flood of 1893 ruined them and washed away their hard work.

Mr Dong wouldn't let that stop him though.

He found another property in Queen St, near where the golf course was later established.

Business soon improved.

Mr Dong also sold fruit and vegetables to households in the area.

Two of his daughters, Ellen and Maud, were born at this property.

When their mother passed away in 1901 Ellen then cared for Maud.

They opened a shop in Adelaide St and later moved to another shop in upper Adelaide St, where they remained until 1956.

After their father died in 1915, the two youngest girls were left to maintain their mixed business.

Maud passed away on the January 6, 1994, aged 95 and her older sister Ellen passed away on October 10, 1993, at the age of 101 years, having spent all their lives in Maryborough.