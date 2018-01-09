Menu
STUNNING PICS: Cover photos taken by you

COVER PHOTO WINNER: A gorgeous day in Scarness, Hervey Bay.
COVER PHOTO WINNER: A gorgeous day in Scarness, Hervey Bay. Anika Gore

STUNNING photographs showcasing the region's beauty have been submitted by you in this week's Cover Photo Competition.

We've taken a selection of some of the best with everything from a rustic up close photo of the Maheno Shipwreck on Fraser Island to stunning sunsets and our iconic piers.

The winning photograph was featured the pier at Scarness, taken by Anika Gore.

Take a look at some of the spectacular photographs taken by our readers in our photo gallery.

To submit a photo keep your eyes peeled on Facebook for the weekly Cover Photo Competition.

