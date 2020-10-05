Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fraser Island Photo credit Tourism and Events Qld
Fraser Island Photo credit Tourism and Events Qld
News

Stunning price for piece of land on Fraser Island

Carlie Walker
5th Oct 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

KEEN to own your own piece of Fraser Island?
A residential land parcel has been listed at low price of $29,000, according to realestate.com.au.

According to the listing, the current owners have already had the plans drawn up for a cottage, which will be handed over to the new owner.

As a part of the Eurong holiday precinct, all of the luxury benefits of the resort are included and available to the new owner.

These benefits include in-ground pools and spa, full undercover barbecue facilities, children’s playgrounds, parkland, and surf beach.

The block of land is 127 metres squared.

All water, power, sewerage, communication, TV, ground maintenance and pool maintenance services are covered by the body corporate.

It is far from the only land available for purchase on Fraser Island.

A 436 square metre block is also for sale at Kingfisher Bay, located in the Eastern Forest estate.

It has no price attached.

A 763 square metre block of land at Kingfisher Bay is listed at $135,000.

At Kingfisher Heights, a 963 square metre parcel of land is for sale for $120,000.

fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight for four-lane Tiaro bypass far from over

        Premium Content Fight for four-lane Tiaro bypass far from over

        News The Federal Government hasn’t ruled out extra funding

        The real-life stories behind Dunga 2020

        Premium Content The real-life stories behind Dunga 2020

        News “I believe we are a great indicator of the spirit of the Fraser Coast.”

        Tourism leader responds to pitch to get tourists here longer

        Premium Content Tourism leader responds to pitch to get tourists here longer

        News A YEAR after being named the first Whale Heritage Site in the world, Hervey Bay...