Subscribe Today's Paper
Swan Lake
Swan Lake Contributed
Entertainment

STUNNING: Worldclass ballet coming to M'boro threatre

Carlie Walker
by
20th Aug 2019 4:00 PM
ONE of the world's most beloved ballets is set to be performed at Maryborough's Brolga Theatre.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company is bringing Swan Lake to Australia and New Zealand.

The masterpiece is presented in two acts, following the original storyline.

Subtle revisions and variations have been introduced by Gediminas Taranda, the artistic director of the company.

Swan Lake crosses the world of magic and mystical creatures with that of the real world.

The Imperial Russian Ballet Company is currently touring their performance of Swan Lake.


The company was formed by Taranda, a Bolshoi Theatre soloist, in 1994.

It is made up of 40 dancers from the major ballet schools of Russia.

The event will be held on October 9 from 7.30pm.

Tickets will cost $89 for adults, $79 for concessions and $59 for children under 12.

ballet brolga theatre maryborough swan lake
Fraser Coast Chronicle

