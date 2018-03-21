'Stupid' robber runs after breaking woman's nail

HE TRIED to steal a woman's car keys but after breaking one of the victim's nails, Joedyn James Blake changed his mind and ran.



The 25-year-old Hervey Bay man will spend most of this year behind bars over the ill-fated crime Judge David Reid could only describe as "stupid."



He pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court last week to attempted robbery.



The court heard Blake decided he wanted to steal a car on December 5 last year after taking a dose of ice.



The father planned to drive the vehicle to Roma to visit his six-year-old son.



He approached a woman near Freshwater St, Torquay, and tried pull apart her fingers to grab a set of keys she held in her fist.



The woman called out to a couple who were walking by for help, and Blake ran away.



The drug addict, who was on a suspended jail sentence at the time, was later located by a dog squad and arrested.



Noting Blake's large frame and his criminal history which includes violence, Judge Reid said he did not understand what Blake wanted to achieve from the poorly-executed crime.



"It's an unusual robbery, it's (so) stupid," Judge Reid said. "If he seriously wanted the keys, he probably could have got them."



Judge Reid, prosecution and defence all agreed that Blake had a serious drug problem, and needed to overcome the addiction to gain control of his life.



The court heard Blake was kicked out of home after he got "hooked" on drugs.



Blake was sentenced to two-and-a-half years jail, and will be released on parole in December.

