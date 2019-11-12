Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
Picture: Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame via Facebook
News

'Stupid' Tasmanian truck driver takes two disabled spots

12th Nov 2019 9:42 AM

A truck driver has been called "stupid" and lazy after they were spotted in Tasmania parked in the middle of two large disabled parking spaces.

The truck, owned by a wedding hire company, was parked at a convention centre, and appeared to be unloading goods when it was photographed on Friday.

"No permit," a man wrote, sharing a photo of the truck on the Facebook group Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame.

 

"Sheer laziness," one person commented, followed by grimacing emojis.

"How bloody stupid," another said.

"Nice wide parking bays though. Shame they're taking up both of them of course," another said.

"Would love for two disability permit holders to park in front of truck and block it in for a day or two," one commenter joked.

Other commenters sided with the driver of the truck, saying it was a difficult area to park.

"I blame the developers also for not making a loading zone near the entrance," one man commented.

Parking in a disabled spot is an offence across Australia and comes with hefty fines.

More Stories

Show More
disabled motoring parking truck driver

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen killed in tragic highway crash took stand on bullies

        premium_icon Teen killed in tragic highway crash took stand on bullies

        News The teenager killed in a crash off the Warrego Highway on Monday morning has been identified as a former Urangan State High School student.

        ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        premium_icon ‘People have warmed towards us now’: Veteran’s post-war tale

        News Donald Shaw will never forget what happened in Malaya. The 86-year-old veteran, who...

        Man allegedly abused police twice after being pulled over

        premium_icon Man allegedly abused police twice after being pulled over

        Crime Man charged after being pulled over by police

        ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        premium_icon ‘If you’re a conservative you go to jail’: MP’s radio spray

        News Ted Sorensen has lashed out former mayor Chris Loft's sentencing