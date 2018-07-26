Stylish thief took accessories to 'complete the look'

A FASHIONABLE thief told police she stole a coat because she was cold, but explained she took a purse and handbag too to "to complete the look".

Jacquelyn Amanda Turner pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to stealing.

The incident happened at Target inside Stockland Hervey Bay and was captured on CCTV.

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said the 34-year-old resorted to crime after her own belongings were stolen.

The Maryborough woman was convicted and fined $200.