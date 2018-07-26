Menu
Crime

Stylish thief took accessories to 'complete the look'

Annie Perets
by
26th Jul 2018 6:25 PM
A FASHIONABLE thief told police she stole a coat because she was cold, but explained she took a purse and handbag too to "to complete the look".  

Jacquelyn Amanda Turner pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to stealing.  

The incident happened at Target inside Stockland Hervey Bay and was captured on CCTV.   

Defence lawyer Daniel Ould said the 34-year-old resorted to crime after her own belongings were stolen.   

The Maryborough woman was convicted and fined $200.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

    Local Partners