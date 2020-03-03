Menu
Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Award winners 2018. Photo: File
News

Submissions open for business and tourism awards

Stuart Fast
3rd Mar 2020 6:00 PM
SUBMISSIONS are open for the 2020 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards.

The region’s premier industry event has entered its seventh year and allows business, community and tourism operators to be recognised for initiatives, operations and programs.

The 22 award categories include tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, education, marketing, innovation, customer service, non-profit and retail.

Winners will be announced at a gala function on Friday, November 6 at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay, with 300 people expected to attend.

The awards are organised by Fraser Coast Tourism & Events in partnership with the Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Tiaro chambers of commerce.

FCTE general manager Martin Simons said the awards were an important opportunity for the business community to pay tribute to the best, as well as rewarding the innovators making a difference to the Fraser Coast economy.

Mr Simmons said “the awards are a perfect opportunity to pay kudos to all local businesses”.

Nomination can be made at www.businessandtourism awards.com.au until 5pm on August 7.

