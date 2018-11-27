SUBSCRIBERS ONLY: Access Queensland's top 100 athletes of all time

Dear valued subscriber,

Can you imagine league legends Wally Lewis and Johnathan Thurston going toe-to-toe in their pomp?

What about tennis greats Pat Rafter and Rod Laver serving it out?

Or Cate Campbell and Susie O'Neill doing a splash and dash in their prime?

Impossible, of course, but it never stops us Queenslanders debating the relative merits of our sports heroes (and heroines).

We're a passionate state, which bleeds maroon, and proudly punches well above our weight in international sporting achievement.

We've produced some of our country's best.

Alfie Langer inspires victory for the Maroons in 2001.

And to celebrate, the Fraser Coast Chronicle in association with The Courier-Mail have compiled the definitive (and provocative) list ranking what we believe is Queensland's greatest 100 athletes - including those born and raised in the state as well as imports whose magnificent careers were synonymous with Queensland.

Our 100 Greatest will ignite debate around who really is that No.1 maroon sporting legend of all time.

It was launched online on Saturday with the countdown starting with the reveal of numbers 80-100.

There's a daily countdown till the No 1 Queensland sports person is revealed at the QSports gala event on Wednesday evening, November 28.

Stick with the Fraser Coast Chronicle and join the debate.

Kind regards,

Jordan Philp, Fraser Coast Chronicle editor

