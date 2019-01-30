Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough town hall.Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Maryborough town hall.Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle Nat Bromhead FRA220911townhall2
News

$1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

30th Jan 2019 6:50 AM

AT the start of the new year, with the expense of sending the  kids back to school, we know money can be a little tight in many households.

That's one of the reasons we're launching our best introductory digital subscription offer - just $1 for 28 days. 

frasercoastchronicle.com.au/subscriptions

Not only does that give you access to the best local stories - all of our premium content - but also the best stories from The Courier-Mail and major sites like the Daily Telegraph and Melbourne's Herald-Sun.

For a limited time, new customers can sign up for just $1 with absolutely no lock-in contract.

Over the next 28 days, we're keen to show you why it pays to be in the know.

You'll be the first to hear about business openings and closures; what's going in our local courts and council, new development projects, job opportunities, as well as the best guide to local events and community happenings.

You'll also get access to email and app alerts on big breaking police and crime stories.

ENJOY OUR DIGITAL EDITION AND APP

Your subscription also gives you access to the full digital edition of the paper - so you can read it just as you would the printed version.

That means you can sit back with your favourite tablet and flip through the paper at your leisure.

You also get access to our app where you can follow topics of interest to ensure that when new articles are published you are notified about them.  Just go to the Apple app store or Google Play for Android devices and search for Fraser Coast Chronicle.

A morning and afternoon newsletter will ensure you're up to date with the best of our local stories.

SUBSCRIBER REWARDS

As a digital subscriber, you will also enjoy access to the +Rewards program via The Courier-Mail.  There you can enjoy free magazine, movie and book offers as well as special deals. Updated monthly, check out what's available exclusively to members at www.plusrewards.com.au/couriermail - you must be an eligible subscriber to redeem and access these offers.

SPORT FANS

As a subscriber, you will also get access to the Australia's most popular fantasy footy, SuperCoach, including extra information, stats, and player projections.

NATIONAL COVERAGE

Your full digital subscription gives you full access to the best news and sports columnists in the country, as well as great advice on making the most of your money and  getting healthier and happier in 2019.

It's without doubt the best $1 you'll spend all year.

 

TRY US FOR $1 HERE

deal sale subscribe
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon Welcome relief for jobs pain on the Fraser Coast

    Council News The Fraser Coast's job market seems to be turning a corner as new statistics reveal the unemployment rate has drastically dropped in the past quarter

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister tours M'boro ahead of NGR train fix

    Politics The first of the trains arrived in Maryborough earlier this week

    INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    premium_icon INSIDE SCOOP: What it takes to be Hervey Bay's newest postie

    Employment Australia Post are searching for their newest recruit.

    Man airlifted after snake bite on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Man airlifted after snake bite on Fraser Island

    News A man was airlifted off Fraser Island after he was bitten by a snake

    • 30th Jan 2019 7:53 AM