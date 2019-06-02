'Subscription butcher' delivers free-range meat, eggs

Dean Mayne, of Piggy In The Middle at Kilkivan, with some of his Berkshire pigs.

AN ON-FARM butcher, free-range meat and eggs delivered monthly by subscription, and healthy paddocks that are fertilised and improved by the animals that graze them.

Welcome to Piggy In The Middle: a producer and wholesaler of lamb, pork, poultry and eggs that's changing the way people consume meat while offering a humane alternative to conventional pig and chicken farming.

Sunshine Coast-based talent spotters at GrowCoastal picked Piggy In The Middle as one of 13 businesses to benefit from their food and agribusiness accelerator program this year.

Each of these food-related enterprises is showcasing products at GrowCoastal's Demo Day on June 11 at Innovation Centre Sunshine Coast.

Piggy In The Middle is operated by two cousins, their wives and kids. They are Dean and Kate Mayne and their three children, and Mason and Krystal Mayne and their three children.

Originally from Rolfdon in Central Queensland, the Maynes in 2016 bought 105ha at Kilivan, west of Gympie, and started a rotational grazing system to farm lamb, pigs and chickens for poultry and eggs.

"The whole idea of what we do is improving the land, using the animals - grazing them around in rotational grazing," Mason said.

"So they're fertilising the land for us, before they're moved on to the next paddock, and then that land's given time to rest and rejuvenate until it's ready to be grazed again."

The chickens are moved in once pigs and lambs move out, operating as "the clean-up crew", eating parasites, turning over soil and adding their own fertiliser to the mix.

Free-range pig farming is not easy to do profitably, as recent closures of pork producers Dawson Valley Free Range and Backfatters show.

Piggy In The Middle's owners are confident of success because they're doing things differently.

An on-farm butcher house was built with $34,000 raised through crowdfunding, enabling the farmers to minimise stress for the animals while providing customers a paddock-to-plate experience.

Their pigs are heritage breeds and their pork is the "wagyu of the pork world", Mason believes.

"A lot of people say it's what pork used to taste like. It's not just bred to grow, grow, grow, and be as lean as possible," he said.

"They take a little bit longer growing, and when you're growing animals, they're always a bit tastier the longer that you leave them."

Club Piggy members pay a monthly subscription fee in exchange for a box of pork, chicken, eggs and seasonal lamb delivered every month to a business near them (Hungry Feel café in Buderim, for example).

Thanks to a partnership with Gympie-based chef James Barden, the farm business will soon be launching a new product using pork offcuts: bacon salt.

To find out more about this and other food businesses in the region, check out the GrowCoastal's Demo Day.

GROWCOASTAL DEMO DAY 2019

Dancing Bean Enterprises

Innovative alcohol-infused coffee beans and coffee products

Earth2Plate

Convenient Paleo, Vegan, allergen free bread and pasta options, including pizza, tortilla, gnocchi, and naan bases

Electropops

Healthy natural fruit ice blocks, full of electrolytes and made with real fruit juice.

Falafel Baraka

Traditional Middle Eastern food, including falafels, dips and sweets. Fresh, healthy and delicious, all vegan and some gluten free.

Gourmet Fudge

Smooth creamy fudge in a range of decadent flavours.

Handcut Deli

Handmade organic gnocchi

Hum Honey

Pure, raw, cold extracted honey sustainably harvested using organic beekeeping methods - Original Hum Honey, Hum Honeycomb and multi-award winning Cold Fusion cold infused honey

Little White Goat Cheese

Lovingly hand crafted, fresh and seasonal goat, buffalo, camel and cow cheese.

Piggy In The Middle

Lamb, pork, poultry and eggs ethically farmed and unique products including Bacon Salt and Bacon Butter.

Pomodoras

Balsamic Dressings, just not for salads. Made with natural preservatives and no artificial colours or flavours.

Pure Mill Chocolate

Dark, organic, high quality chocolate in unique flavours, made using ethically sourced, organic cacao beans.

The Fermentier

Handcrafted, gourmet, traditionally fermented food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Tielka Tea

Multi-award winning specialty fairtrade organic tea.