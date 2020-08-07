SUBURBAN SIEGE: Coast man in custody after six hours on roof

A MARYBOROUGH man will front court after a six-hour police siege in the suburbs.

Sergeant Brett Everest said the 35-year-old man was wanted for a number of domestic violence matters.

He was found in the suburbs of Maryborough overnight, where he had climbed onto a roof.

A stand-off between the man and police followed, lasting almost six hours.

Police negotiators were called in to talk the man down and he was taken into custody.

He will face Maryborough Magistrates Court today.