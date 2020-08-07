Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

SUBURBAN SIEGE: Coast man in custody after six hours on roof

Christian Berechree
7th Aug 2020 7:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MARYBOROUGH man will front court after a six-hour police siege in the suburbs.

Sergeant Brett Everest said the 35-year-old man was wanted for a number of domestic violence matters.

He was found in the suburbs of Maryborough overnight, where he had climbed onto a roof.

A stand-off between the man and police followed, lasting almost six hours.

Police negotiators were called in to talk the man down and he was taken into custody.

He will face Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

domestic violence fccourt fccrime fcpolice
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Breaks my heart’: MP slams surgery wait times

        Premium Content ‘Breaks my heart’: MP slams surgery wait times

        News “The list is getting longer and longer so people are waiting longer and longer”

        EDITORIAL: Dismissing drug trends does more damage

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: Dismissing drug trends does more damage

        Opinion Getting them ‘off the streets’ is only half the battle

        Stillbirth faker back in Bay court

        Premium Content Stillbirth faker back in Bay court

        News The mum has fronted court for the second time this week