Suburbs hit by crime on the Fraser Coast

MARYBOROUGH
Wilful damage
Kent St
Between noon and 5pm on July 19, offenders have attempted to gain entry to the residence through a front door. Entry was not gained, however damage was caused to the door.
Break and enter
Albert St
Between 5pm on July 17 and 7am on July 18, offenders have forced entry to the building at the location and stolen a quantity of drinks. The building was locked and secured at the time of the offence.
Break and enter
Alice St, Maryborough
At about 7.30pm on July 18, offenders have forced entry to a building at the address. Once inside, offenders have caused damage to a light.
OWANYILLA
Stealing
Schuberts Rd
Between 5pm on July 17 and 6.30am on July 18, offenders have attended the location and stolen machinery equipment.
GUNALDA
Steal from vehicle
Anderleigh Rd
Between 4pm on July 14 and 7.30pm on July 18, offenders have approached a number of trailers and stolen a number of tyres and rims.
TORQUAY
Stealing
Truro St
Between 11pm on July 18 and 8am on July 19, offenders have gained entry to an awning and stolen a Waco refrigerator. The victim was asleep in the same location at the time of the offence.
Stealing
Fraser St
Between midnight and 7am on July 19, offenders have gained entry to an awning and stolen a bicycle, which was secured. The victim was asleep at the location during the offence.
Stealing
Torquay Beach
At about 9.45am on July 19, offenders have located and stolen the victim's shoes and mobile phone. The victim was swimming nearby at the time of the offence.
Stealing
Charlton Esp, Torquay
Between 5pm and 5.30pm on July 15, offenders have entered the yard of the address and stolen tobacco and a mobile phone from an outside table. The victim was at the address at the time of the offence.
URRAWEEN
Steal from vehicle
Pialba Burrum Heads Rd
Between 12.30pm and 1.45pm on July 19, offenders have gained entry to a tractor and stolen the key prior to leaving.
Wilful damage
Main St
At about midnight on July 14, offenders have approached the building at the address and caused damage to a front window.
Burglary
Magellan Cct
Between 3am and 4am on July 15, offenders have gained entry to the locked and secured residence. Once inside, offenders have stolen a wallet and a quantity of cash. The victim was asleep at the time of the offence.
KAWUNGAN
Break and enter
Cormorant Ct
Between midnight on July 12 and 6am on July 13, offenders have gained entry to the address through a side door. Once inside, offenders have stolen a number of tools and furnishings.
Break and enter
Cormorant Ct
Between 5pm on July 12 and 6am on July 13, offenders have attempted to gain entry to the address, however were not successful. Damage was caused to a door.
Burglary
Eli Ct
Between 6.30pm on July 12 and 8.30am July 13, offenders have attempted to gained entry to the residence through a locked and secured door. No entry has been gained, no property was reported stolen, however damage has been done to the door.
SCARNESS
Wilful damage
Torquay Rd
At about 8.20am on July 18, offenders have approached the vehicle at the address and caused damage to a number of windows and door panels. The informant was home at the time of the offence.
ELI WATERS
Stolen vehicle
Ibis Blvd
Between 2.40pm and 8.15pm on July 14, offenders have gained entry and stolen the vehicle, which was parked in a public car park at the time of the offence.
TOOGOOM
Burglary
O'Regan Creek Rd
Between 6am on July 8 and 11am on July 14, offenders have attempted to gain entry to the residence. No entry was gained, no property was reported stolen, however damage was done to the door.
REPORTING A CRIME
If it is an emergency or the crime is happening now call 000.
If it is not an emergency and the crime has already happened call Policelink on 13 14 44.
If you have any information that might help solve a crime call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.