Suburbs hit by crime on the Fraser Coast

24th Jul 2017 6:32 AM

MARYBOROUGH

Wilful damage

Kent St

Between noon and 5pm on July 19, offenders have attempted to gain entry to the residence through a front door. Entry was not gained, however damage was caused to the door.

Break and enter

Albert St

Between 5pm on July 17 and 7am on July 18, offenders have forced entry to the building at the location and stolen a quantity of drinks. The building was locked and secured at the time of the offence.

Break and enter

Alice St, Maryborough

At about 7.30pm on July 18, offenders have forced entry to a building at the address. Once inside, offenders have caused damage to a light.

OWANYILLA 

Stealing

Schuberts Rd

Between 5pm on July 17 and 6.30am on July 18, offenders have attended the location and stolen machinery equipment.

GUNALDA

Steal from vehicle

Anderleigh Rd

Between 4pm on July 14 and 7.30pm on July 18, offenders have approached a number of trailers and stolen a number of tyres and rims.

Call Crime Stoppers to report a crime in your area.
Call Crime Stoppers to report a crime in your area. Contributed

TORQUAY

Stealing

Truro St

Between 11pm on July 18 and 8am on July 19, offenders have gained entry to an awning and stolen a Waco refrigerator. The victim was asleep in the same location at the time of the offence.

Stealing

Fraser St

Between midnight and 7am on July 19, offenders have gained entry to an awning and stolen a bicycle, which was secured. The victim was asleep at the location during the offence.

Stealing

Torquay Beach

At about 9.45am on July 19, offenders have located and stolen the victim's shoes and mobile phone. The victim was swimming nearby at the time of the offence.

Stealing

Charlton Esp, Torquay

Between 5pm and 5.30pm on July 15, offenders have entered the yard of the address and stolen tobacco and a mobile phone from an outside table. The victim was at the address at the time of the offence.

URRAWEEN

Steal from vehicle

Pialba Burrum Heads Rd

Between 12.30pm and 1.45pm on July 19, offenders have gained entry to a tractor and stolen the key prior to leaving.

Wilful damage

Main St

At about midnight on July 14, offenders have approached the building at the address and caused damage to a front window.

Burglary

Magellan Cct

Between 3am and 4am on July 15, offenders have gained entry to the locked and secured residence. Once inside, offenders have stolen a wallet and a quantity of cash. The victim was asleep at the time of the offence.

KAWUNGAN

Break and enter

Cormorant Ct

Between midnight on July 12 and 6am on July 13, offenders have gained entry to the address through a side door. Once inside, offenders have stolen a number of tools and furnishings.

Break and enter

Cormorant Ct

Between 5pm on July 12 and 6am on July 13, offenders have attempted to gain entry to the address, however were not successful. Damage was caused to a door.

Burglary

Eli Ct

Between 6.30pm on July 12 and 8.30am July 13, offenders have attempted to gained entry to the residence through a locked and secured door. No entry has been gained, no property was reported stolen, however damage has been done to the door.

SCARNESS

Wilful damage

Torquay Rd

At about 8.20am on July 18, offenders have approached the vehicle at the address and caused damage to a number of windows and door panels. The informant was home at the time of the offence.

ELI WATERS

Stolen vehicle

Ibis Blvd

Between 2.40pm and 8.15pm on July 14, offenders have gained entry and stolen the vehicle, which was parked in a public car park at the time of the offence.

TOOGOOM

Burglary

O'Regan Creek Rd

Between 6am on July 8 and 11am on July 14, offenders have attempted to gain entry to the residence. No entry was gained, no property was reported stolen, however damage was done to the door.

 

REPORTING A CRIME

If it is an emergency or the crime is happening now call 000.

If it is not an emergency and the crime has already happened call Policelink on 13 14 44.

If you have any information that might help solve a crime call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

