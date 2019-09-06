SUBURBS SNAPSHOT: Home-buyer's guide to Fraser Coast

DREAM LOCATION: Trevor and Heather Boyle, who recently bought their Urraween home in Rossington Dr, are among the retirees flocking to the Hervey Bay suburb for its proximity to the hospital and other essential services.

WHILE the Fraser Coast brags some of the most affordable property prices in the state, breaking into the real estate market can be daunting.

The Chronicle is highlighting opportunities for potential buyers - whether chasing their first home, looking to up-size or down-size or wanting to retire in the region.

Today, Fraser Coast property experts share their tips on what each suburb offers.

HERVEY BAY

Kim Carter, Carter Cooper Realty

Point Vernon

Point Vernon has seen strong sales across all price ranges but particularly for those looking to invest or live on the Esplanade or one or two streets back.

Dundowran Beach

This suburb offers executive-style living on large blocks in a beach-side location.

This lifestyle has always appealed to out-of-town buyers, especially those from the larger cities.

Scarness

Scarness has always been a popular choice for those looking to enjoy Hervey Bay's beaches.

It offers affordable entry across all property types and caters for all budgets.

Tim Wessling, Raine and Horne Hervey Bay

Wondunna

One of the few spots still in town where you can have a larger block with good room for a shed and access to all facilities. This is popular with families.

Urraween

Attracting strong investment from health professionals and retirees because of close proximity to the hospital, medical precinct and CBD and easy access to the Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd.

In some of the older areas you can still get homes for a figure that starts with '2'.

In the newer estates house and land packages are in the low $400,000s.

The original Ghost Hill area is still highly sought after with 'nearly million dollar views'.

Booral

If you are looking for a larger block not far from town on a budget this is a great, peaceful location.

Popular with people who like a bit of surrounding bushland and keen fishers as it's minutes to River Heads.

Walligan

Perfect, quiet location if you want a bit of space for the family, a few acres but still reasonably priced.

Particularly popular with people with horses.

Jacqueline Farag, Elders Hervey Bay

Urangan

This is the gem of Hervey Bay and where there is the most growth according to RP Data results.

This area has the most tourist attractions and out-of-town buyers find a lot of value with the proximity to restaurants and beaches.

Along the Esplanade there have been some record sale prices.

River Heads

River Heads is the gateway to Fraser Island.

You will find some good value for money in the properties with great views of the Great Sandy Strait.

It has potential for growth in the future.

Torquay

A lot of Victorian and Tasmanian buyers are attracted to Torquay because they like to walk to the local shops and beach.

Along the Esplanade you will find higher prices and anything beach-side of Boat Harbour Dr seems to be snapped up quickly as the houses seem to have the most requested criteria.

Nikenbah

On the Kawungan side of Nikenbah you will find the more expensive properties with nice views of Hervey Bay.

It is popular with a lot of doctors because it is close to Fraser Coast Anglican College and the hospital.

The other side of Nikenbah has seen good investment and has solid rentals.

Damian Raxach, One Realty Hervey Bay

Pialba

Highlighted by the council as the new "CBD", Pialba is a popular suburb for those who want to walk everywhere.

With shopping, entertainment and a beach on your doorstep, why would you live anywhere else?

Currently a very affordable location that offers a range of housing opportunities from small town houses and villas, to units and family homes on good size blocks - perhaps the 'sleeper' in the Hervey Bay market.

Craignish

Often seen as the poor relation to neighbouring Dundowran Beach, I would underestimate Craignish at your peril - the large spacious blocks are conducive to family living, more affordable and often offer stunning ocean and rural views that you simply cannot get in Dundowran Beach.

As more and more people realise the value on offer in Craignish, and Dundowran gets busier, I think Craignish could become a contender for the premium northern suburb!

Toogoom

This sleepy seaside suburb of Hervey Bay conjours up memories of Queensland years ago, when the pace of life was slower and the sense of community was stronger - fishing huts, serenity, the local shop, holidays and hammocks.

For those who love to reminisce about the good old days, Toogoom is a great place to live.

Very affordable beach-side living with a couple of local shops and restaurants that offer excellent food and mean you don't need to go to the 'big smoke' of Hervey Bay every day.

Takura

This is an ideal suburb for families that want the rural lifestyle - large acreage blocks from five acres and up where the kids can enjoy motorbikes, horses and outdoor fun.

Easy commuting distance to shops and work opportunities make this very affordable "bush lifestyle" dream a reality for many.

MARYBOROUGH

Tom Hagan, PRDnationwide Maryborough

Maryborough CBD

Older-style area, close to all shopping centres, inner city convenience at under $200,000 median.

Ideal for investors and owner occupiers.

Market has been flat in recent years but showing signs of promise.

Ideal for budget-conscious buyers looking for value and convenience.

Granville

Undiscovered champion of capital growth, the tight-knit community of Granville recorded 6.3 per cent growth over the last two years, coming off a low base.

Close to Maryborough CBD, but with rural and river outlooks, this surprise package has outperformed Maryborough CBD in capital growth.

Fairfield

Close to the hospital and sporting facilities with well-established primary and secondary schools close by, this older style suburb shows great buying in high set houses from the 1950s.

These are great renovators, with predominantly hardwood framed houses with larger blocks.

Great for families, starter homes and investors.

Baddow

Baddow boasts close proximity to the golf course, walking tracks and Ululah Lagoon and is still close to both the CBD and highway.

There has been good buying with sales as low as $140,000 for three-bedroom buyers organised to buy at auction.

Dundathu

Situated between Hervey Bay and Maryborough, large house sites and acreage properties, this suburb boasts some great premium-priced river-front properties, and more affordable home sites with a medium house price fluctuating between $300,000 and $350,000 over the past two years.

Great location for couples working between Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Maryborough West

Gayndah Rd has seen significant sales in recent times, with river-front houses showing excellent value.

A recent heritage home went under contract following less than one week on the market.

It set a new record for a property of that style in the area.

This area is likely to see significant movement in the next 12 months with river-front property looking very strong.

Smaller blocks and older homes are expected to transact buyer interest at current levels.

Oakhurst

Home to two distinct acreage subdivisions, as well as a variety of other properties, this area often has sales of modern acreage houses at attractive rates to relocating families and locals as well as lifestyle blocks and smaller subdivisions.

Sales over the last two years range from $162,500 to $535,000 with a median price of $399,000.

This shows a growth of approximately 11 per cent over the last two years.

Richard Fox, Ray White Maryborough

Tiaro

Tiaro is a fantastic township offering a great village atmosphere and rural outlook on the banks of the Mary River.

This township offers a wide range of amenities with a supermarket, medical facilities, chemist, cafes, butcher shop and two hotels all located in town.

Should the services of a larger centre be required Maryborough is only around 15 minutes drive away.

Tinana

Tinana is a suburb of Maryborough located on the southern side of town.

The area offers a range of housing options from character homes on traditional blocks, modern housing estates, to acreage lifestyle opportunities.

Due to the diversity in housing types, Tinana offers something for all budgets.