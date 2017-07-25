Sue Downey's life long love affair with the written word

LOCAL LEGEND: Sue Downey shares her love of writing with like-minded individuals every week at U3A.

If you want to learn how to be a creative writer, Sue Downey is your gal.

Her life-long love affair with the written word started at just 20 years old, when she did an open learning course at TAFE.

Now, at 65 years old, Sue is a qualified journalist and published author, who volunteers her time to pass on her passion about writing to others.

She's just clocked up 20 years teaching creative writing at Hervey Bay's University of the Third Age.

"I first started with U3A in 1997, when I started that class,” Sue said.

In that time, she has not missed a year, let alone a day.

"I am very passionate about my writing and my classes at the U3A, and I've been on the committee more times than I could mention, including being the treasurer.”

When Sue's husband became ill, she had to become a full-time carer for him, which was a very challenging time for her.

During that time a friend suggested she apply to university to help take her mind off the stress of caring for her husband.

"I'd always wanted to do journalism, and I never thought I would actually do it,” Sue said.

"At 35, I returned to school to do years nine and 10, and I certainly didn't think I'd get in (to university).

But, in 2006, and at 54-years-old, Sue embarked on her journey to become a qualified journalist.

During her degree she continued to care for her husband, who passed away in 2009, she graduated with a good result in 2012.

"It provided me with a different insight to writing, especially in disciplining me when writing my books.”

Sue wrote You Are Not Alone: The Carer's Handbook about her experience caring for her husband who died eight years ago.

"In 2015 I wrote and self published my book and have been busy with the book launch over the past two years.

"I've covered everything from children's' stories, creative and fiction.”

Sue said between completing her degree as a mature age student and her work with U3A she feels younger and it certainly keeps her brain active.

Some of her students have been coming for 10 to 15 years, while she had some new enrollees last year.

"One of the hardest things is coming up with new ideas, but I often use creative writing websites for ideas and often I'll look at something, like recently I saw a spider building a web and asked the class to write a 100-word picture story about a spider building a web.

"So when you close your eyes and listen to the words, you can see the spider building its web.”

Sue is also a member of the Fraser Coast Trefoil Guild, an adult group offering personal and social opportunities as well as a support group for the Hervey Bay Girl Guides.