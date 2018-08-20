Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Sugar Mill - overnight fire in one of the boilers.
Maryborough Sugar Mill - overnight fire in one of the boilers. Alistair Brightman
News

SUGAR MILL FIRE: Three levels engulfed in fuel blaze

Jessica Cook
by
20th Aug 2018 9:27 AM

A DIESEL fire has ripped through parts of the Maryborough Sugar Factory overnight. 

Two fire crews were first called to the Maryborough mill blaze at 10.54pm Sunday night. 

Upon arrival crews discovered a fuel fire running down the site's 30 metre tall boiler.

The blaze had spread through three levels of gantries. 

An additional five crews from across Maryborough and Craignish were called to the scene for back up.

Inspector John Pappas for North Coast Region said the crews faced a "dynamic and difficult fire to deal with".

"Running fuel fires are very difficult to contain because it can be moving towards you or away from you," he said. 

"Plus the vertical challenges of the fire through three levels of gantries."

Maryborough Sugar Mill - overnight fire in one of the boilers.
Maryborough Sugar Mill - overnight fire in one of the boilers. Alistair Brightman

Firefighters immediately went into action, battling the blaze from multiple angles with foam.

"There were significant risks at the sugar mill in regards to steam, risks of noise - it's extremely loud when you're working in those conditions," Insp Pappas said.

Onsite management and crews isolated the power and diesel supply to the boiler and were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Insp Pappas said the quick-thinking of onsite management helped the crews control the situation.

"Our number one priority when we arrive on the scene is rescue and life," Insp Pappas said.

"The combination of quick-thinking from onsite management and staff to account for all persons and safely evacuate everyone made the firefighters'rs job a lot easier."

"The training and framework management had in place to deal with these situations greatly assisted us with the job."

Firefighters remained on scene in case the b laze reignited until 2am. 

More to come.

Related Items

editors picks fcemergency fcfire fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Comradery lives on through Legacy Week

    Comradery lives on through Legacy Week

    Whats On Legacy was built on a promise to "look after the missus and the kids” between comrades during WWI.

    • 20th Aug 2018 11:43 AM
    Paddlers take to the water for Hervey Bay's whales

    premium_icon Paddlers take to the water for Hervey Bay's whales

    News It's the final event for the 2018 Ocean Festival

    GALLERY: Esplanade lights up for 2018 Whale Parade

    premium_icon GALLERY: Esplanade lights up for 2018 Whale Parade

    News Hervey Bay's tourist strip was alight with the sounds of the ocean

    Cashless card protesters vow to ramp up campaign

    premium_icon Cashless card protesters vow to ramp up campaign

    News The group held a protest on Sunday along Boat Harbour Dr

    Local Partners